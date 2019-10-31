Everything You Need To Know Leading Up To MONSTA X's Wonho's Departure

On 31 October, MONSTA X's Wonho shocked millions by announcing that he will be leaving the group and parting ways with Starship Entertainment. The talent agency confirmed the news with their own statement, revealing that the once seven member group will continue forward with the six remaining members; Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Jooheon, and I.M.

The shocking nature of Wonho's departure took people by surprise due to the rapid escalation of events that led to this moment.

MONSTA X only recently made their comeback with their mini-album, FOLLOW: Find You on 28 October. Furthermore, the group has been building momentum in the US and are confirmed to perform at the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball at the end of the year, alongside acts like Taylor Swift and Jonas Brothers

Sadly, MONSTA X's comeback has been shrouded by controversies and malicious rumours, making headlines in local news outlets.

On 25 October, Starship Entertainment, Minhyuk and Wonho released an apology after a video of MONSTA X's fan-meet event in March 2019 surfaced recently. In the video, Minyuk and Wonho made a joke that was in reference to the Me Too Movement, a global campaign against sexual assault and harassment in which victims share their stories and can look for support in fellow survivors and allies.

This caused an uproar, leading to Wonho's apology where the idol stated, "I did not think about whether what I said could do harm to the Me Too movement and could potentially cause more suffering to the victims, and I disappointed and hurt many people due to my thoughtless actions and words. Looking back on it now, I don't know how I could say something so ignorant. I am continuing to reflect deeply on this."

Minhyuk also apologised, stating, "I should have been careful with all my words and actions, but there were instances in which I did not think before action. This apology is late but I am still sincerely sorry about my mistake and will make sure that I will not repeat these mistakes in the future. I am so sorry for disappointing the fans."