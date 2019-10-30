Riverdale Is Not Killing Off Jughead, Right? An Investigation

No matter how many times they try to fool us into thinking it's true, we will just never believe Riverdale is going to kill off one of its core four.

We're still of that opinion, despite the fact that tonight's episode ended with a flashforward to Jughead laying on an autopsy table, seemingly dead. You can show us his corpse all you want, Riverdale. We just aren't going to believe you until we've seen him buried, and then we've seen the show continue without him until the series finale airs and he doesn't return. Even then...we're going to continue to doubt you.

But certainly, Riverdale is currently doing its best to make us think that Jughead dies during senior year spring break, and we can't say we're not intrigued.