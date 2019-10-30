Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Jae Welcome Their First Child

Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Jae are officially parents.

The country singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the arrival of their first child, a daughter. He posted a photo of the three.

"KB3 ❤️ welcome to the family Kingsley Rose Brown!!!!" he wrote.

The Browns announced in April that they were expecting their first child together.

"It's been so hard keeping this a secret," the singer shared with this 1.8 million followers on Instagram, alongside a photo of his wife's sonogram. "But the KB'S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3. IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Since announcing they were expecting their first child together, the couple has shared countless photos of Katelyn's pregnancy looks and growing baby bump.

In August, close friends Brittany Aldean and fellow country singer Jason Aldean threw the couple a baby shower where they announced the name of their daughter.