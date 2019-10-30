Ian Somerhalder's New Vampire Show Looks Pretty Creepy

Netflix
by Lauren Piester | Wed., 30 Oct. 2019 1:25 PM
Netflix
Once a vampire, always a vampire...adjacent person.
Ian Somerhalder is returning to the world of the undead in a new show, which he's also executive producing, called V Wars. Netflix released some first look pics today, and Somerhalder took to Instagram to implore his fans to check it out.
"It's been an insane day for me already," he said. "We're delivering the show to Netflix...my producing partner and I and our amazing team are delivering a show in full to Netflix. It's my first time as a producer delivering something like this. But I hope you like it. I put my heart and my soul into this show. It's been over a year of my life. It's put me in the hospital! But it's been an incredible journey, so please watch, and let me know what you think."
So what exactly is V Wars, you may be asking?
Somerhalder plays Dr. Luther Swann, a man who enters "a world of untold horror when a mysterious disease transforms his best friend, Michael Fayne (Adrian Holmes) into a murderous predator who feeds on other humans. As the disease spreads and more people are transformed, society fractures into opposing camps pitting normal people against the growing number of these "vampires." Swann races against time to understand what's happening, while Fayne rises to become the powerful underground leader of the vampires."
Netflix
The first season, based on the bestselling books by Jonathan Maberry, features 10 episodes and is executive produced by Somerhalder, with William Laurin and Glenn Davis as showrunners.
Netflix
Jacky Lai, Peter Outerbridge, Kyle Breitkopf, Kimberly-Sue Murray, Greg Bryck, and Anthony Grant also star.
Netflix
Somerhalder famously starred as vampire Damon Salvatore for eight seasons on The CW's The Vampire Diaries, but this obviously sounds like a very different take on the bloodsucker.
V Wars will arrive on Netflix on December 5.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?