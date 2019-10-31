Trouble's back on Law & Order: SVU and his name is Simon.

In the above exclusive sneak peek, Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her son Noah (Ryan Buggle) are enjoying a day out—Noah, teach your mom those dance moves!—when a blast from the past crosses their path. Simon (Michael Weston), Benson's brother, is back.

SVU fans know nothing great comes when Simon's back in Benson's life, from the time he was framed for rape to when he went to Captain Cragen while Darius Parker was discrediting the cops. When viewers last saw him in season 13, he was in more trouble, did some kidnapping, and had his kids taken from him. Now, in season 21's "Murdered at a Bad Address," Simon says he wants to reconnect.

"I have a nephew and you didn't tell me? Well, that's on me. I haven't exactly been in touch," he tells Benson.