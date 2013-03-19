Bad Guys with Thumbs

by Jessie Gaskell | Tue., 19 Mar. 2013 1:04 PM

Hey guys! It's Single-Serving Site Tuesday! The day we highlight our favorite one-premise blog. We do it every week, catch up!

This week we're enjoying Thumbs and Ammo, which reimagines famous action scenes with thumbs-up instead of guns-up. Movie heroes appear way less threatening, and way more chill!! Since it's from the UK, we can tell there's also a subtextual political message here concerning their strict thumb control policies. 

Remember - the only way to kill bad guys with thumbs, is good guys with thumbs. 

 

Two Guns Up

