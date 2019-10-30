American Horror Story has a way of forging friendships, sometimes unexpected, most times delightful. Just look at Billie Lourd and Leslie Grossman.

Lourd and Grossman first worked together on American Horror Story: Cult, and have continued to be by each other's side in AHS: Apocalypse and AHS: 1984.

"She's my favorite! It's real! She means everything to me. She is my sanity, she is my light, she is my joy, I love this woman so much. We didn't really get to work together that much in Cult, and then in Apocalypse when we got cast as best friends, it was kind of like serendipity," Lourd told E! News at the American Horror Story 100th episode celebration.