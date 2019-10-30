5 Must-Have Items From Savannah Chrisley's Rampage Collection

Rampage
by Cassie Esparza | Wed., 30 Oct. 2019 6:21 AM
Rampage
Get your wish list started early this holiday season ‘cause Savannah Chrisley's new collection with Rampage is BOLD!
The Growing Up Chrisley star is collaborating with the contemporary clothing brand to launch an exclusive collection women can both work and play with.
The new Rampage x Savannah Chrisley line features wardrobe staples that complement each other perfectly. In fact, Chrisley is the brand's first-ever creative director and she was especially excited to release a collection with them at this special time of the year.
"If you're like me then you LOVE receiving new clothes for Christmas!" the reality star told E! News exclusively. "The pieces from Rampage would make amazing gifts because not only are they very adorable with every piece under $100 but they're extremely stylish and chic."
This all-in-one collection is sure to make its way into young women's holiday wish lists—especially since every item is affordable without compromising quality or design. "I have never wanted to create something and someone say, ‘I wish that I could have that,' but instead have them say, ‘I can have that,'" Chrisley shared with us.
Whether you're shopping for yourself or any fashion lover this holiday season, make sure to check out the super chic Rampage x Savannah Chrisley line below!
These button-up skinny jeans will be your wardrobe's new staple this winter. "The matte wash skinny jeans are by far my favorite piece!" Chrisley shared with E! News. "These pants are stretchy and just so flattering to the body."
Add a little edge to your closet with these moto-inspired pants! The soft blush is the perfect amount of color for winter—plus the pants have front zipper pockets to securely store small items.
This year there's nothing more in than animal print—and this trench coat will effortlessly top off any outfit. "I love each and every print," Chrisley shared with E! News. "These coats are great for a meeting or even a night on the town."
If you didn't get with the teddy coat trend last winter—now's the time! These faux fur jackets come in three different colors and will keep you warm through the cold.
You can never own too many black dresses—and this one is no exception. The asymmetrical ruffles will add a little extra flare to the classic all-black look. This dress is gorgeous on its own, but can easily be paired with fun prints and colors for a bolder look.
Shop the entire Savannah Chrisley collection with Rampage online now.
—Reporting by Mike Vulpo
