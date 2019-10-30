5 Must-Have Items From Savannah Chrisley's Rampage Collection

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Get your wish list started early this holiday season ‘cause Savannah Chrisley's new collection with Rampage is BOLD!

The Growing Up Chrisley star is collaborating with the contemporary clothing brand to launch an exclusive collection women can both work and play with.

The new Rampage x Savannah Chrisley line features wardrobe staples that complement each other perfectly. In fact, Chrisley is the brand's first-ever creative director and she was especially excited to release a collection with them at this special time of the year.

"If you're like me then you LOVE receiving new clothes for Christmas!" the reality star told E! News exclusively. "The pieces from Rampage would make amazing gifts because not only are they very adorable with every piece under $100 but they're extremely stylish and chic."