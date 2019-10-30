Kevin Hart is opening up about his road to recovery following the car accident that nearly killed him on Sept. 1.

The comedian shared a video on Instagram TV on Tuesday night that showed never-before-seen footage of his healing process from the major back injury he incurred in the crash. "Basically, what you realize is that you're not in control," he says at the beginning of the two-minute clip. "No matter how much you think you're in control, you're not in control. At the end of the day, it can all be over, man."

On the screen, a message is displayed to viewers before clips from news stories about the accident start to play. "September 1, 2019," the message reads. "I was involved in an accident. My world was forever changed."

Photos from the accident are shown before the clip cuts to Hart in the hospital post-surgery, attempting to stand with help from nurses, a walker and a back brace. The video then cuts to Hart receiving physical therapy on his back following his hospital release 10 days after the crash, his surgical scar visible.