Follow MONSTA X Into Their Epic Comeback With Mini-Album 'FOLLOW': FIND YOU

2019 has been a very busy year for popular K-pop boy group MONSTA X and they are going from strength to strength.

The seven-member group are back with a brand new mini-album titled FOLLOW: Find You along with an explosive music video for their title track, "FOLLOW". Both of which dropped 28 October.

Monbebes will be delighted with 8 brand new tracks from their favourite K-pop group on top their previous singles, "Someone's Someone" and "Who Do U Love?", which were released recently this year.

With MONSTA X's latest title track, "FOLLOW", we see Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Jooheon and I.M go back to their signature, hard-hitting music style. Picking up right from where the group left off in February 2019 with "Alligator", "FOLLOW" has all the classic MONSTA X ingredients, with punchy rap verses from Jooheon and I.M as well as smooth vocal deliveries in the bridge and chorus from the rest of the members. Not to mention, powerful, sweeping choreography that match perfectly with the synth-heavy beat drop that occurs in the chorus.

MONSTA X is in their element!

The music video features an epic set with fiery motifs and a solar eclipse as all seven members rocked velvet suits in gorgeous jewel tones sang "That day when the moon overlapped with the sun, like a lie..." Watch the full music video below: