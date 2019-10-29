You're only live once!

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon know that more than anyone in Hollywood.

Aside from being pros on the red carpet, the two actresses star and executive produce the upcoming television series, The Morning Show. While filming, the dynamic duo learned a few things about their characters' jobs.

For example: everything starts really, really, really early.

At The Morning Show premiere on Monday night, the Big Little Lies actress kept it real when speaking to E! News about the new series. "Gosh, how early it is...," she said, when asked what surprised her and Jen the most about filming a morning show. "How many people behind-the-scenes."

The Friends alum agreed with Reese and added, "That it actually gets on air as seamlessly as it does."

However, the two admitted they didn't go method for their roles, which means they didn't wake up at 3 a.m. like most daytime TV hosts do.