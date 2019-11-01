10+ Products That Help Support U.S. Veterans and Military

Every year on Veterans Day, Americans across the nation honor the brave men and women who have served our country.

In case you've been looking for a new way to give back to those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom—we're here to help!

Some popular brands, such as KIND and Flag and Anthem, have gone the extra mile and created exclusive products to give back in celebration of this holiday. Both of them will be donating 100% of specific products' proceeds to organizations dedicated to helping America's warriors and their brave families.  

Country singer Dierks Bentley, who has a collection with Flag and Anthem, was beyond excited to collaborate with the company to design a shirt for a good cause. The shirts are less than $27 and all the money goes to Folds of Honor.

"Folds of Honor looks after spouses and children who are left behind from the service-members that don't make it back," Bentley shared with E! News. "[The organization] makes sure that they have all the education opportunities they could ever dream of."

That is definitely a cause we can get behind! Check out more companies that are partnering with amazing organizations to give back to this country's brave heroes this November.

Folds of Honor Camo Rise Tee

This classic Dierks Bentley t-shirt was designed to raise money for Folds of Honor, which provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of fallen and disabled service-members. 100% of sales will go to the organization and they are promising to raise a minimum of $5,000.

EComm: Military/Veterans Products
$27 Flag and Anthem
KIND Heroes

KIND is introducing this limited-edition bar with dark chocolate, nuts and sea salt in honor of Veteran's Day. All proceeds will benefit the Hope for The Warriors' Warrior's Wish Program which grants wishes to those who have been severely injured while serving our country.

 

EComm: Military/Veterans Products
$15 KIND
Soul Journey Jewelry

This November, the brand will be donating 100% of profits from their Through the Forest and Tranquil bracelets to the Gary Sinise Foundation. This organization creates and supports programs that show appreciation for veterans and help them ease back into civilian life.

EComm: Military/Veterans Products
$44 Amazon
Devil-Dog Dungarees

These dark wash jeans are perfect for fall and winter, and will retain their shape for ultimate comfort. The denim brand recently donated $50,000 to Wounded Warriors Project and offers a 15% Military discount for service-members and families.

E-Comm: Products that Support Military and Veterans
$79 Nordstrom
Alpha Industries Flight Jacket

This Alpha Industries flight jacket is available in multiple colors and will be a staple in your closet for the rest of the year. For every jacket bought over the week of Veteran's Day, they will be donating a jacket to the Patriots Point Foundation.

E-Comm: Products that Support Military and Veterans
$150 Alpha Industries
B&U Plated Shine Brighter Necklace

These necklaces are the perfect gift for a special someone and will give in more ways than one. Brass & Unity gives back a portion of all proceeds to veteran causes and is well on its way to give back $1 million by the end of 2019.

E-Comm: Products that Support Military and Veterans
$215 Amazon
Jagger Gunmetal Dog Tag

This stylish dog tag will go perfectly with any man's fall wardrobe. This November, the company is donating 50% of this product's sales to Homes for our Troops. The organization builds and donates specially adapted custom homes to severely injured veterans.

EComm: Military/Veteran Products
$72 Amazon
Lulu Dharma Linen Weekender

Travel with a purpose! For this Veteran's Day, the brand will be donating 25% of this classic bag's sales to Team Rubicon. This organization provides relief to all victims of natural disasters with the help of veterans, first responders and other service-members.

EComm: Military/Veteran Products
$88 Amazon
Wounded Warrior Project Classic SD Swiss Army Knife

This super functional army knife was made especially to support the Wounded Warrior Project. For each of these that is sold, Swiss Army Knife will donate 5% of the retail price to WPP and help support their unique programs for injured service members.

EComm: Military/Veterans Products
$20 Swiss Knife Shop
Wild Bill's Soda Stainless Steel Cowboy Stein Mug

As if these mugs weren't cool enough, they're sold for a good cause! The stainless steel set benefits the Warrior Reunion Foundation, which helps veterans and other service-members reconnect after their deployments together.

E-Comm: Products that Support Military and Veterans
$60
$55 Amazon

