Have you ever found a transitional clothing line that serves dually as maternity wear but also works as regular pieces? Fan favorite clothing line Universal Standard can check both boxes off! The progressive clothing brand—with the help from Orange Is The New Black actress and soon-to-be-mom Danielle Brooks—created an inclusive line for all women, for all stages of their life.

"This is not maternity clothing. It's clothing for anytime - when you're pregnant, and when you're not," Universal Standard says about the groundbreaking clothing line launch suitably called Fit Liberty (Mom). The affordable line of basics comes in sizes ranging between 4XS to 4XL (00-40) which are built to transition with your body. From form-fitting turtleneck dresses to twill jumpsuits and whimsical button-down tunics, there's something for every BODY, literally. Our favorite? This ruched everyday dress in caramel.

Here are nine of our favorite flattering looks below.