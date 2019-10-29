Go Inside Jennie Garth's $3.3 Million California Dream Home

Jennie Garth has a new zip code.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star sold her home in Los Olivos, Calif. for $1.9 million and purchased a new abode in Pasadena, Calif. for $3,325,000.

The picturesque pad is 3,360 square feet and has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The 1950s, mid-century ranch offers several luxurious features. Take the master suite, for instance. The bedroom has a large walk-in closet and a spa-like bathroom. There's also a high-end kitchen with dark wood cabinets, which flows into a family room with a matching wet bar and fireplace. So, whether the Kelly Taylor character is hosting an intimate family gathering or a full celebration for the students of West Beverly Hills High School, there's plenty of room to entertain.

However, the real retreat is the outdoor space. The home sits on 1.185 acres and offers gorgeous, 180-degree views. The pool also makes it the ultimate oasis.