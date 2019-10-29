Louis Tomlinson Hilariously Shades James Corden For Failing to Listen

Louis Tomlinson wants to make sure you pay attention to detail.

During a Monday night appearance on The Late Late Show, the "Two Of Us" singer jokingly called out James Corden for asking a question he had already answered.

"You were in a band before One Direction," Corden started things off. "What happened to them? Where are they now?"

Tomlinson couldn't help but look back on the happy memories. "I think I was about 14 when I first got—I've actually got the name of the band, it's called The Rogue, tattooed on my legs here," he recalled. "It was a special part of my life."

Here's where Corden made his blunder. "How old were you at this point?" he asked Tomlinson. Alas, that detail had already been explained. "Fourteen, I think when we first started," the singer quipped. "Just said that."

A dumbfounded Corden looked out to the audience then back to Tomlinson, who simply laughed and said, "Couldn't help myself."