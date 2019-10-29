There she is!

Shay Mitchell and boyfriend Matte Babel welcomed their daughter last week—and on Tuesday, the Pretty Little Liars alum gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek at her new life (and balancing act) as a mom. In a short but sweet video, she showed herself working from bed while her little girl peacefully lounges in her bassinet. "New office vibes," the 32-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story.

Indeed, Shay's life has been filled with adorable moments since her little girl entered the world. During a recent Q&A, she revealed giving birth was "the best experience" of her life, raving that "nothing can prepare you for the feeling you get when you hold your child for the first time."

Alas, for the You actress, labor wasn't as easy. In a YouTube video—she candidly vlogged throughout her entire pregnancy—Shay revealed she endured an emotional 33 hours of labor.