It looks like David Benioff and D.B. Weiss won't be working on that Star Wars trilogy after all.

According to Deadline, the Game of Thrones creators have exited their deal with Disney's Lucasfilm. The Emmy winners were originally set to create a film series for the franchise, which was scheduled to launch in 2022.

"We love Star Wars," the dynamic duo told Deadline, which broke the news. "When George Lucas built it, he built us too. Getting to talk about Star Wars with him and the current Star Wars team was the thrill of a lifetime, and we will always be indebted to the saga that changed everything."

Per the publication, the two were originally tasked with developing a story for a post-Skywalker era. However, the pair claimed their deal with Netflix prevented them from dedicating the time they needed to explore Star Wars' next chapter.

"There are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects," the pair told the outlet. "So we are regretfully stepping away."