Who knew that Emma Thompson could play the recorder?

The Last Christmas actress-writer put her music skills to the test during a hilarious round of "Random Instrument Challenge" on Monday night's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Or, as Thompson so eloquently called it, "a ritual or humiliation." The game was seemingly simple: Players were randomly selected a song and an instrument they've never used before. (And, in true Tonight Show fashion, the instruments ranged from violins and drums to kalimbas and banjos.) Then, The Roots were asked to figure out what that tune could have possibly been.

Host Jimmy Fallon kicked off the musical segment with a rendition of "Row, Row, Row Your Boat" played, naturally, on the trombone. As he joked, "I don't even know how to hold a trombone!

Thankfully, Thompson was there to ease his nerves. "It's literally impossible to get a note out of a trombone unless you've been doing it since you were, like, 5, right?" the iconic star joked. "Good luck!"