KARD Spills The Beans On The Most Sentimental Member, Their Music Idols And More

If we are talking in terms of poker, co-ed K-pop group KARD is definitely a royal flush.

Talent, looks, great personalities and impeccable sense of street style, the four member group consisting of rappers B.M and J.seph as well as vocalists Somin and Jiwoo have been making waves since their debut in 2016.

Fast forward to 2019 and KARD just wrapped their North American tour in Atlanta, Georgia after releasing their brand new single, "Dumb Litty". The banger of a track was not only co-written by B.M but also featured all the elements we love about KARD; hard-hitting beat drops, beautiful vocals and rap verses dripping with swag.

E! caught up with KARD while the group was in Bangkok, Thailand for the launch of new Asics-BND sneakers as they are the sports brand's first global ambassador. Jiwoo, Somin, B.M and J.Seph spilled the tea on the most sentimental member, the origin of their group and what it's like being one of the very few successful co-ed groups in K-pop.