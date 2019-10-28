Woojin Has Left K-Pop Group Stray Kids Due To "Personal Circumstances"

It's a sad day for fans of K-pop group Stray Kids.

JYP Entertainment has confirmed that Woojin has decided to leave the group, citing "personal circumstances".

The entertainment company released the news in a statement on their official social media channels yesterday.

"Woojin, who has been with Stray Kids as a member until this time, has left the group due to personal circumstances and terminated his exclusive contract," the press statement said.

The group was expected to make their comeback at the end of next month, but the release date has since been pushed back.

"Stray Kids' mini album Clé : LEVANTER, which was scheduled for a November 25 release, will be delayed to December 9," the statement went on to say.