The world of streaming is about to get a lot bigger.

Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and CBS All Access will soon be joined by a whole bunch of new friends and frenemies, of all different prices and content types. Netflix will be losing some of its heaviest hitters as newcomers like Peacock and HBO Max take back their shows and add some big new shows, while Apple and Disney+ are coming in hot with big names.

It's basically about to be a very crowded arena, with something for everyone. For those of you whose job is not to be subscribed to every single one of these services, we're here to help guide you into deciding which ones are right for you, or at least to help you remember which ones are which, because honestly, it's confusing.