The 10 Best Pieces of Lord Disick Fan Art

By Andy Neuenschwander 26 Mar, 2013 10:43 PMTags
Scott DisickKardashiansLord Disick
We all know that the right honorable Lord Disick has many admirers (after all, he has almost 3 million Twitter followers). In fact, some of them are so inspired by his lordliness that they were compelled to make these pieces of fan art.

 

This one exemplifies the Lifestyle of the Lord pretty well:

Tumblr

 

LD wouldn't wear this piece of jewelry, but that shouldn't stop you:

Tumblr

 

Like any man worth his weight in Internet gold, Lord Disick has his own minimalist poster:

Tumblr

 

And the lord said, "Let there be Photoshop":

This one needs to happen in real life:

Tumblr

 

This wouldn't be a bad idea either, for a bigger bill:

Tumblr

 

Cool design? Check. Killer suit? Double check.

Tumblr

 

We're not sure what's going on here, but we love it:

Tumblr

 

Story of anyone's life:

Tumblr

 

And finally, the one that the lord himself chose as his Twitter profile picture:

Tumblr

