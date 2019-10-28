Stormi Webster Is WNBA Ready With Her Basketball Skills

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Athlete coming through! 

It's no surprise that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are two very talented celebs, so it makes sense that they would have birthed possibly the next great basketball star of this generation. On Monday, Kylie posted an adorable video to her Instagram of her daughter Stormi Webster shooting some hoops on the basketball court. 

The sweet video features baby Stormi running with a basketball almost as big as her entire body, before shooting and barely getting any air. Always the proud mama, Kylie posted the video with a caption cheering on her baby girl in the cutest way. "Reach for the stars baby," she posted with a variety of different emoji's. 

It looks like Kylie and Travis may have a basketball star on their hands. Stormi's got a lot of options for future careers, and might even consider following in her mother's footsteps and becoming beauty mogul. 

In a recent video makeup tutorial posted to her YouTube channel, Kylie revealed that Stormi is "obsessed" with makeup. "Every time I'm wearing lipstick, she notices," Kylie shared. "She looks at me and she's like, 'Lip! Lip! Lip!'"

Stormi's also quite the fashionista, and for Halloween this year followed in her mom's footsteps literally when she dressed like her for Halloween. Obviously Kylie was the mastermind behind the costume, but Stormi was definitely giving us some major fashion mogul vibes in the costume. 

The sky is the limit for this girl! 

