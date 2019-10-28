Nicki Minaj and Husband Kenneth Petty Own Halloween With Villainous Costumes

by emily belfiore | Mon., 28 Oct. 2019 11:03 AM

Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty, Halloween Costume

All hail the HalloQueen!

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty proved that their Halloween was all tricks and no treats with their elaborate couple's costume. For their first Halloween together as a married couple, the duo showed off their mischievous side by dressing up as Suicide Squad's Joker and Harley Quinn—and they did not mess around.

Nicki gave her fans a sneak peek at their getups on Instagram, where she and Kenneth can be seen rocking their finest villainous attire. "Behind the scenes w/The JOKER...coming soon," Nicki captioned the picture. "Happy HalloQueen."

Both stars went all out with their costumes, opting for authentic wigs, clown makeup and tons of props, including Harley's baseball bat and the Joker's creepy painted on smile. Nicki, of course, added her own flare to Harley's getup with a pair of high-waisted leather shorts and some fierce heeled booties. She also mirrored the super villain's duo-toned hair with her glam with contrasting pink and blue highlight on her cheeks.

The photo is a big deal for the couple as it marks their first picture together since tying the knot earlier this month.

Nicki revealed the exciting news with fans via Instagram with an adorable video that showcased matching "Mr. and Mrs." mugs and baseball caps that had "Bride" and "Groom" written across the front. "Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19," she captioned the post with a bride and groom emoji.

And perhaps by next Halloween, the couple will have a little one to dress up with!

"I've decided to retire and have my family," she tweeted in September. "I know you guys are happy now."

