Jennifer Love Hewitt, was that you?? And is that a perm??
The 38-year-old Party of Five, The Client List and Criminal Minds alum, who joined Instagram this week, posted on her page her first Throwback Thursday pic, which shows herself as one sassy-looking kid, wearing spectacular late '80s/early '90s styles, such as a beaded turtleneck, colorful bracelets and her then-wild hair tied in a top ponytail.
"My eleven year old self had a lot of confidence. #hairgoals#fashionist," she wrote.
See more TBT pics celebs have posted.
Photos
See More From Celebs' TBT Photos
Friday Night Lights alum Minka Kelly, 37, shared on Thursday an awesome TBT pic—a portrait of her as a young child, wearing a one-sleeve top and with light hair slightly feathered and swept to the side, '80s-style.
"Mom liked to play dress up. #tbt," she wrote.
Meanwhile, Mandy Moore, 33, confirmed via her own TBT pic Thursday that her seventh grade school photo is exactly what you'd imagine it to look like.
"7th grade fake smile #tbt," she wrote.
Cougar Town alum and Vice Principals star Busy Philipps, 38, also posted a TBT pic Thursday. It shows her as a young child, wearing a flower bikini top and skirt.
"The true essence of me. #tbt," the actress wrote on Instagram.