Title and Royal Registration

Lord Disick's papers made it official

By Andy Neuenschwander 31 Jan, 2013 6:22 PM
Everybody loves an origin story, so here's a little look at how Scott Disick became Lord Disick.

Last year, as we all know, Scott Disick traveled to London and, accompanied by Rob Kardashian, gained the title of Lord of the Manor. We watched the ceremony, but there was something missing...but at long last, we have the papers that made everything official on that fateful day. Kinda gives you chills, doesn't it?

It's Lord Disick for short, but you can call him Lord of the Manor of Cruckton Ford. Booyah.

Of course, it wouldn't have been really official without this:

