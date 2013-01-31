Title and Royal Registration

Everybody loves an origin story, so here's a little look at how Scott Disick became Lord Disick.

Last year, as we all know, Scott Disick traveled to London and, accompanied by Rob Kardashian, gained the title of Lord of the Manor. We watched the ceremony, but there was something missing...but at long last, we have the papers that made everything official on that fateful day. Kinda gives you chills, doesn't it?