Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back at Criticism Over Reign Disick's Hair

Kourtney Kardashian doesn't have time for haters.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star put an Instagram follower in her place after the critic made a comment about Reign Disick's hair.

The drama started after the Poosh founder shared a few pictures of her family's weekend away to Santa Ynez, Calif. on Sunday. The precious pics showed Reign sitting next to a horse, playing in the dirt and riding a tractor. There were also several sweet snapshots of Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick.

After seeing the photos, a follower wrote that Kourtney "really need to cut his hair." However, the reality TV star wasted no time putting the troll in her place.

"She really need to not worry about kids that aren't her own," Kourtney replied in the comments section. "He is a happy boy."

Still, Kourtney received plenty of positivity from her celebrity pals, including Bella Hadid.

"This made me so happy," the model wrote underneath the pic.