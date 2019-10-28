Relive Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Cutest Family Moments

A legendary cover!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are the stars of Vanity Fair's December issue, striking a pose for the magazine alongside kids Luna, 3, and Miles, 1. For the adorable cover photo, Legend can be seen holding his son, while planting a kiss on his wife. Teigen, wearing a gorgeous Marc Jacobs dress can be seen seated beside the "All of Me" singer in the backyard of their home, with daughter Luna seated in front of her.

Inside the pages of the magazine, Teigen and Legend talk candidly about their family life, explaining that they don't do it all on their own.

"I hate pretending that we do it on our own," Teigen tells the outlet. "We have daytime help, nighttime, weekend. I don't know how my mom did it."

The superstars have always been very open about their personal lives, including sharing special family moments with their fans on social media.