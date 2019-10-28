Ben Affleck Breaks Silence After "Slip" In Sobriety

Ben Affleck is addressing his missteps.

Over the weekend, the Oscar winner raised concerns about his sobriety when TMZ posted a video of him, clad in a Halloween mask, stumbling as he made his way to the passenger door of a parked SUV. Now, he's speaking out about the incident. "Well, you know, it happens," he told paparazzi while heading into ex Jennifer Garner's home. "It's a slip, but I'm not going to let it derail me."

Indeed, the 47-year-old is looking to come out of this stronger. "Sobriety is difficult and elusive for everyone struggling with addiction and Ben has acknowledged he's going to slip up from time to time," a source previously told E! News. "It was never as if this was simply behind him."

Next, with help from his sober coach, he plans to get right back on track, a second insider shared. "He's very committed to his recovery and knows he used bad judgement," the source added. "He is facing the music and dealing with it. These things can happen but he regrets the choices he made. He wants to be better for his kids and intends to be."