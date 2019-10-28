Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez's latest look has us on the floor.
The triple threat is known to wow on the red carpet and she did just that on Sunday night as she glimmered in gold at the annual Governors Awards in Hollywood. As the stars took the red carpet dressed to the nines, the Hustlers actress stood out in a golden strapless column gown by Reem Acra, accented with a bow at the back. The megawatt star accessorized with jewels by Harry Winston and further evoked modern '60s vibes with her hair in an intricate braided updo. Once again, when it comes to fashion, the star proved she's golden.
But, Lopez wasn't the only famous face to grace the red carpet with a winning look. Famous faces from every corner of Hollywood attended the annual awards, including Awkwafina, Sophia Loren, Jamie Foxx, Tom Hanks, Idina Menzel, Adam Sandler and many, many more.
Inside the main event, there was much cause for celebration as filmmakers David Lynch and Lina Wertmüller and actor Wes Studi were recognized with Academy Honorary Awards by their famous colleagues and Oscar winner Geena Davis was honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, presented by her A League of Their Own co-star, Tom Hanks.
For more of the night's award-worthy fashion, check out E!'s gallery below and congratulations to this year's honorees!
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Greta Gerwig
The Oscar-nominated director looked glamorous in a blue gown.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Lili Reinhart
The Hustlers actress made a colorful splash on the red carpet in not-so-mellow yellow.
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez
The triple threat evoked an Oscar statue in a golden Reem Acra gown.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Dakota Johnson
The actress was fashion forward in a cream cropped top and matching ball skirt.
NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Adam Driver & Joanne Tucker
The Marriage Story star was dapperly dressed in a tuxedo alongside his wife.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Adam Sandler & Jackie Sandler
The comedian and his wife coordinated in black ensembles.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
America Ferrera
The Superstore star glimmer in a sequin silver and gold design by Sachin & Babi.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Awkwafina
The famous funny lady was all smiles on the red carpet.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Geena Davis
As one of the night's honorees, the Oscar winner was the belle of the ball in a ballgown.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Billy Eichner
The Billy on the Street star posed for the cameras in a classic tuxedo.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Charlize Theron
The Bombshell actress arrived in a black and white look.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Constance Wu
The Hustlers star was pretty in strapless and glittering pink.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Cynthia Erivo
As the Harriet star said of her Maison Valentino gown on Instagram, "I feel supreme in green."
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Diane Warren
The iconic songwriter posed for the cameras in a blue suit.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
David Lynch & Emily Lynch
The honored filmmaker and his wife were a well-dressed couple on the red carpet.