Things are getting fishy on late night TV.

During Sunday night's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Fallon challenged John Cena to the first-ever round of "Fish Slap," based on the card game Hi-Lo. The premise: Guess if the next card in the deck will be higher or lower than the previous and, if you lose, you get slapped in the face with a fish. Yes, an actual fish. The first person to slap their opponent three times wins.

The host and wrestling champ each donned black rubber gloves and were seated next to two buckets of the slimy sea creatures. Fallon dealt first, drawing a seven of clubs from the deck, much to Cena's dismay. "Oh, come on!" the actor grumbled. "It's right in the middle! Fallon, you son of a bitch."

Luckily for Cena, his low guess was accurate. In other words, no fish-to-face contact just yet.