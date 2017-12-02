Paris Hilton's 2017 Gift Guide Is so Paris Hilton

She made gems like the trucker hat, Juicy Couture tracksuit and, apparently, the selfie a thing.

So, it would stand to prove that Paris Hilton knows what people want. The heiress may have lived The Simple Life at one point, but her gift ideas, which she shared with E! News, will impress a loved one who wants to make a major statement.

In influencer fashion, she's encouraging everyone to give the gift of Paris this season. Your giftee can glow and smell like the star and even walk a mile in her actual shoes. You can't be a lifestyle mogul without promoting your brand, after all.