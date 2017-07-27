James Rodríguez and Daniela Ospina have called it quits.

The news of the soccer superstar's separation comes directly from the couple itself. On Thursday, the 24-year-old former professional volleyball player made a formal statement on her Instagram.

"Daniela Ospina and James Rodríguez, parents of Salomé Rodríguez Ospina; officialize their separation after six and a half years of marriage. It was all in the greatest of terms with one standard agreement, maintaining between them an extraordinary relationship full of love and respect, where the most important thing is the best interest of Salomé. They'll always be partners in life in her growth and education," the post reads in Spanish. "Both find themselves with significant professional challenges in different countries. Daniela will be in Colombia, launching her brand and with national and international projects. James is in Germany, ready to continue harvesting triumphs, fill a country full of pride that will always have him in their heart. All the way from over, he'll keep up with Daniela's course of life, and she along with Salmoé will be persistently rooting and supporting him."