John Cena Says His Relationship Philosophy Isn't "Gender-Specific"

by Pamela Avila | Sun., 27 Oct. 2019 4:16 PM

John Cena, Shay Shariatzadeh

Greg Allen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

On Saturday, John Cena and girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh took their relationship to the next level.

The couple, who sparked romance rumors back in March, made their red carpet debut during the premiere of the 42-year-old actor's new movie, Playing With Fire. The two posed for photos at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City. 

At the premiere, the WWE wrestler spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his new boo, but also about his philosophy when it comes to dating and relationships

When Cena was asked whether he has game, the actor simply answered, "No. If I have a connection with someone, I believe we're defined by our actions, and how you treat them is a reflection on how you will treat them in the future."

He added, "I think when anyone was a connection with someone, and someone says like, 'Hey, there's something here, and by the way, I appreciate who you are, I appreciate who you want to be, I appreciate how you live your life,' I don't think that's gender-specific. I think that's something we all want to hear." 

During the premiere of his new movie, Cena also gushed to the publication about how it was a "beautiful day for a movie premiere" with his "beautiful date." 

"What's truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special," Cena added. 

While Cena has mostly kept to himself about further details of his relationship, it's safe to say he seems to be head over heels over Shariatzadeh. 

