Lisa Rinna Wins Halloween With Her Jennifer Lopez-Inspired Costume

Seeing double!

Lisa Rinna was serving face and bawdy at Casamigos' annual Halloween party in Beverly Hills on Friday night. For the star-studded affair, the 56-year-old reality TV personality channeled none other than Jennifer Lopez.

That's right, Rinna slipped into a vibrant green tropical dress that featured long sleeves, a plunging neckline and extremely thigh-high slit. The Bravo star's risqué ensemble was certainly a tribute to J.Lo's iconic Versace design that she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards.

Making her Halloween costume even more spot-on, the Real Housewives star styled her hair with soft waves in a half-up 'do. She also had that "J.Lo glow" as she donned a bronze contour, smoky eye, nude lipstick and champagne-colored highlight. She completed her lewk with gold strappy heels, dainty earrings and a body luminizer.

"Jenny from the Block," the actress captioned her Instagram Story, alongside a fiery pic of her costume. Another post read, "I love Halloween."