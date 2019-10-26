Instagram
Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds are going their separate ways.
The Real Housewives of Orange County stars have decided to split after five years of marriage. According to US Weekly, who cited multiple sources, reports the former MLB player filed for divorce on Friday, Oct. 25. He filed for divorce a day after they celebrated their five-year anniversary.
Additionally, Bravo reported on the couple's breakup, which came a day after Meghan told the network she and Jim were "working" on their marriage.
On Saturday, the 35-year-old lifestyle blogger and reality TV personality seemingly commented on the news. "So raw," she shared on Instagram, alongside a makeup-free selfie. After uploaded her candid photo, it didn't take long for her famous friends to offer their love and support.
"Love you sister, you've got this..." Todd Chrisley wrote. "Big hugs," Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Judge replied. "You are a strong woman Megs. Love you you."
"Love you," Heather Dubrow of the Bravo series also added. "You're an amazing mom and friend - sending you love."
Bachelorette alum and host, Ali Manno Fedotowsky wrote, "And stunning. You are beautiful inside and out! Thinking of you mama!"
At this time, Jim has yet to address the breakup, however, he did share a cryptic message on his Instagram Story. "No one can throw a bigger tantrum than a narcissist who is losing control of someone else's mind," he captioned his post on Saturday morning.
Moreover, the news of Meghan and Jim's divorce comes after she accused him of cheating on her with the family's nanny. Earlier this week, the reality TV personality and lifestyle blogger gave her followers insight into her marriage during an interview with Bravo's The Daily Dish.
"I think after such a breach of trust, it's so hard to rebuild from there, especially [with] so many distractions, like our son's health problems and two other little babies as well," she said. "And so to focus on the two of us as a couple, is really hard."
"I'm in no way taking responsibility from him or accountability—and if we were just dating, he would be long gone," she continued, "But we built a life together and there are so many lives that would be affected. I'm hurt right now and our life is massively affected, but if we were to split just because of his indiscretion, then there's multiple other people who are affected, as well."
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)