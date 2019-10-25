Amber Portwood Strikes Plea Deal in Domestic Battery Arrest

Amber Portwood is one step closer to putting her legal drama behind her.

The Teen Mom star reached a plea deal in her domestic battery arrest and will not serve time in prison, E! News has learned. As part of the agreement, Us Weekly reports she will receive one felony charge and be under probation for one year. After successfully completing probation, Portwood's felony charge is set to be lowered to a misdemeanor.

Authorities arrested and charged the reality TV personality in July following an alleged altercation with her then-boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. In light of the incident, Glennon sought custody of their young son James, but a judge has since lifted the no-contact order previously set in place between Amber and her child.

Portwood has strongly denied attacking Glennon with what prosecutors previously described as a machete. According to an affidavit obtained by E! News, Portwood wielded the weapon at Glennon and hit him with her shoe while he was holding baby James.