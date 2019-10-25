Our Best The Masked Singer Season 2 Guesses

We have been forsaken this week, friends.

Fox decided that instead of airing another episode of The Masked Singer which would have revealed to us the identity of another one of the celebrity Masked Singers, they would dare to air something called the World Series.

Listen, we know it's an important time for baseball fans, but that doesn't mean we weren't sitting around at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday feeling just a little deprived of our weekly dose of mystery solved.

So, because we couldn't stop thinking about it, we did a little bit of a deep dive into all of the Masked Singers to pick out our best and favorite guesses from our own brains and from many Youtube videos.