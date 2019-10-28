Dierks Bentley is in love with a very special album.

Shortly after wrapping up another successful arena tour this fall, the country music superstar has had some time to listen and explore fresh tunes from a variety of artists.

But when it comes to Taylor Swift's latest work on Lover, Dierks can't help but voice his support.

"I've always been a huge Taylor Swift fan. I love her songwriting. I love her drive and persistence and determination. And I've known her since she was first new to town," he shared with E! News exclusively. "I've always been a fan and always will be a fan. And I'm always curious to see how she's reinventing herself, what kind of sound she's going for and how she's progressed as a songwriter."

As for his favorite song on the album, Dierks said "The Archer" sticks out for all the right reasons.