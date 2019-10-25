Heidi Klum Sets Off Fireworks With Her First Halloween Costume of 2019

Siri, play "Fireworks" by Katy Perry.

Heidi Klum's latest Halloween costume is either incredibly creative or a terrible bad idea. For starters, literally no one would ever think of dressing up as a firework for Halloween, so the age old fear of wearing the same costume as someone else is totally eliminated. But, on the other hand, there's probably glitter everywhere and probably will be for a few days.

Then again, Heidi and her hubby Tom Kaulitz don't seem to mind in the slightest. They were kissing up a storm on their Instagrams and snapping photos together like they were in their own little world. One could almost say that they make each other feel fireworks—pun intended.

Of course, this is just one of Heidi's costumes. There's less than a week until the big day and she typically hosts a huge bash with all of her friends where she wears a truly impressive costume. Last year, the model and her hubs transformed into Fiona and Shrek from the Shrek movies, which will be pretty hard to top this time around. 

To get some inspiration for your Halloween look this year, check out this gallery of Heidi's Halloween costumes from over the years.

Heidi Klum, Halloween, Fireworks Costume

Backgrid

2019

It seems the model took inspiration from the "fireworks" that new hubby Tom Kaulitz makes her feel.

Heidi Klum, Heidi Klum's Annual Halloween Party

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

2018

The supermodel transformed into everyone's favorite green princess, Fiona, from Shrek

Heidi Klum

Michael Stewart/Getty Images

2017

The America's Got Talent judge dressed up as the werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video.

Heidi Klum, Halloween

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

2016

Instead of transforming into someone else, Heidi Klum opted to clone herself five times with the help of prosthetics and some fabulous wigs. 

Heidi Klum, Jessica Rabbit, Halloween 2015

Andrew Toth/WireImage

2015

Heidi Klum is known for stepping out in outrageous Halloween costumes, so lets take a look back at her wackiest and most wonderful getups from years past.

Heidi Klum, Halloween

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

2014

"They said, 'Are you really in there Mama?'" Klum told E! News, talking about he children's reaction to her butterfly costume.

Heidi Klum, Halloween

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic

2013

"The one time that I [looked] like me but older, they were scared," Klum told E! News, talking about her childrens' reactions to her Halloween costumes.

Heidi Klum

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

2012

Heidi gives Elizabeth Taylor a run for her money in this chic Cleopatra costume.

Heidi Klum, Seal

Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

2011 (with ex-hubby Seal)

Heidi is just bananas about her ex.

Heidi Klum

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

2011

The former Victoria's Secret Angel looks like she hopped right out of an anatomy text book.

Heidi Klum

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

2010

Heidi is tall, but not that tall. She's actually wearing stilts to make this robot monstrosity more monstrous.

Heidi Klum

Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images

2009

Little known fact about crows: a group of them is called a murder. Perhaps that's why the model chose the bird for her haunting costume. 

Heidi Klum, Controversial Halloween Costumes

Amanda Schwab/Startraksphoto.com

2008

No, this isn't the Genie from Aladdin. It's actually the Hindu goddess of death and time, Kali.

Heidi Klum

Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images

2007

This cat costume might as well be straight out of Taylor Swift's new CGI movie Cats

Seal, Heidi Klum

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com

2006

Heidi is the apple of our eye in this costume inspired by the biblical tale of Eve and the forbidden fruit.

Heidi Klum, Halloween, 2005

Evan Agostini/WireImage

2005

This look is bloody delicious!

Heidi Klum Seal

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

2004

Not all witches wear black, you know? In fact, this witch had a lacy costume that included a fake skeleton. 

Heidii Klum, Halloween, 2003

Theo Wargo/WireImage

2003

Gladiator goddess or sci-fi dream? Either way this vivacious look goes down as one of her best costumes.

Heidi Klum

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

2002

For dressing as a cartoon figure, the European model makes a striking match for Betty Boop.

Heidi Klum

Theo Wargo/WireImage

2001

Unlike the woman that inspired the folklore, Heidi sported a full bodysuit and covered her private bits in jewels and a long wig.

Heidi Klum

DMIPhoto/FilmMagic

2000

It's rare to see the blonde bombshell in such a dark look and yet she pulls it off. 

