Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice…no longer a united front?

The couple shot to fame on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and then found themselves in the crosshairs of law enforcement with fraud charges. Teresa served time in prison first, then Joe on a longer sentence. Following his release, Joe, who is not an American citizen, was placed in an ICE detainment facility while he awaited news of his appeal to keep him in the United States. Joe eventually successfully petitioned to be released back to his birthplace, Italy, while waiting for his appeal to process.

While all this happened, the couple were tabloid fixtures with both being photographed with mysterious partners while the other was locked up. The Giudices are now set to tell all with Andy Cohen in The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked.