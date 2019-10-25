Jane Fonda and Ted Danson are calling on climate justice.

On Friday, the activist and The Good Place actor were arrested while protesting in support of climate change in Washington, D.C. As shown in videos on social media, Fonda—wearing the same red coat she's worn at the last two week's demonstrations—marched to Capitol Hill with Danson and a group of activists as part of her Fire Drill Fridays campaign. Videos of the 81-year-old being arrested were shared by the campaign's Twitter account, as well as photos of Danson being arrested for the first time. According to the campaign's Twitter account, the subject of today's protest was restoring and protecting the world's oceans.

The Capitol Police confirmed to E! News, "Today, the United States Capitol Police arrested 32 individuals for unlawfully demonstrating in the intersection of East Capitol and First Streets. All were charged with D.C. Code §22-1307, Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding."