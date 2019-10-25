If one thing is for sure, it's that Meghan Markle knows how to pull off a pencil skirt.

The Duchess of Sussex continued her fashion winning streak during her royal outing on Friday. Looking equal parts sophisticated and trendy, the new mom wore a ruby red ensemble consisting of a Joseph "deep V-neck" cashmere pullover and the Hugo Boss Selrita leather pencil skirt. Staying on theme, she also sported burgundy Sarah Flint heels.

As it turns out, Meghan isn't the only royal who loves this skirt. Queen Letizia of Spain has also been pictured wearing it. In fact, she wore it just 24 hours before Meghan while attending a ceremonial event in South Korea. For her top, Letizia, however, opted for a white blouse with oversized sleeves and lace detailing.

If you're wondering why Meghan's skirt still looks familiar it's because she e also wore it in green to a royal engagement in Sussex last year. Ever the fan of monochromatic looks, the royal paired the teal-green pencil skirt with a forest green button-up from & Other Stories.