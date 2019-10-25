Steve Carell May Be the Only Person Not Binging The Office

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
by kelli boyle | Fri., 25 Oct. 2019 6:31 AM
Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
The Office may be the most-streamed show on Netflix, but Steve Carelldoesn't watch it.
During a Thursday appearance on The Late Show, Michael Scott himself revealed to host Stephen Colbert that he's the type of actor who doesn't tune in for his own work. But, fear not, it's not as if he hasn't seen any episodes of the cult favorite sitcom.
"Sometimes the cast would get together and we would watch it together," Carell admitted. "That was really fun. But no, I tend not to do that."
There's little chance he'll binge the show—it's leaving Netflix in 2021 for NBC's Peacock—and he's even less likely to sign on for a reboot of the comedy, which ran for nine seasons.
"There's been a resurgence in interest in the show and talk about bringing it back," the Morning Show actor previously told Esquire. "But apart from the fact that I just don't think that's a good idea, it might be impossible to do that show today and have people accept it the way it was accepted 10 years ago. The climate's different."
"I mean, the whole idea of that character, Michael Scott, so much of it was predicated on inappropriate behavior," he continued. "I mean, he's certainly not a model boss. A lot of what is depicted on that show is completely wrong-minded. That's the point, you know? But I just don't know how that would fly now. There's a very high awareness of offensive things today—which is good, for sure. But at the same time, when you take a character like that too literally, it doesn't really work."
He's not the only one passing on bringing The Office back. Creator Greg Daniels is also against the idea.
"It was such a perfect thing that I would hesitate to open it up," Daniels told EW. "We got the chance to end it the way we wanted to end it. It wasn't like we were interrupted in the middle of a run or something. So in a sense it's completely an artistic whole. But, that said, I don't know, the cast every now and then talks about getting back together in some form, but I don't see it being a reboot."
(E! and Peacock are both are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
