Inside The Extravagant House of BTS Pop-Up In Seoul

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 24 Oct. 2019 8:24 PM
Earlier this week, the BTS Pop Up: House of BTS officially opened its doors in Seoul. A pop-store of epic proportions built around the world of the Bangtan Boys, the four-storey complex promised to entertain and excite fans of the super K-pop group.
And fans were not disappointed! With queues snaking around the building long before the official opening hour, the pink-themed pop-up was the hottest ticket in town.
According to reports, the pop-up includes special experiential booths that recreated scenes from the boy band's famous music videos, such as "Idol," "DNA" and "MIC Drop"; another level housed an augmented reality booth where fans could "dance" with the K-pop group.
Photo opportunities abounded in the space as well: From a garden of inflatable ARMY Bombs (the official BTS light stick) to blown-up versions of the boys' newly released Mattel figurines, fans were delighted with the highly Instagrammable surrounds.
What's more, the BTS boys made a special visit to the pop-up themselves later in the week. RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga and V wandered around the pop-up and later uploaded candid photos of themselves on their official social media page.
사진좀찍자 친구들아 pic.twitter.com/6Rp6vyb5UC— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) October 23, 2019
💜🙂💜 pic.twitter.com/KtgjxRkz4k— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) October 23, 2019
🏠 HOUSE OF BTS 🏡 pic.twitter.com/E4vKW0aXhk— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) October 23, 2019
예쁘다아#JIMIN pic.twitter.com/46ofzIApC3— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) October 23, 2019
The BTS Pop Up: House of BTS will run from 18 October 2019 to 5 January 2020 at34, Gangnam-daero 102-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul. Open daily from 10am to 10pm.
