Inside The Extravagant House of BTS Pop-Up In Seoul

Earlier this week, the BTS Pop Up: House of BTS officially opened its doors in Seoul. A pop-store of epic proportions built around the world of the Bangtan Boys, the four-storey complex promised to entertain and excite fans of the super K-pop group.

And fans were not disappointed! With queues snaking around the building long before the official opening hour, the pink-themed pop-up was the hottest ticket in town.

According to reports, the pop-up includes special experiential booths that recreated scenes from the boy band's famous music videos, such as "Idol," "DNA" and "MIC Drop"; another level housed an augmented reality booth where fans could "dance" with the K-pop group.

Photo opportunities abounded in the space as well: From a garden of inflatable ARMY Bombs (the official BTS light stick) to blown-up versions of the boys' newly released Mattel figurines, fans were delighted with the highly Instagrammable surrounds.