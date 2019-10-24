Inside The Extravagant House of BTS Pop-Up In Seoul

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 24 Oct. 2019 8:24 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Earlier this week, the BTS Pop Up: House of BTS officially opened its doors in Seoul. A pop-store of epic proportions built around the world of the Bangtan Boys, the four-storey complex promised to entertain and excite fans of the super K-pop group.

And fans were not disappointed! With queues snaking around the building long before the official opening hour, the pink-themed pop-up was the hottest ticket in town.

According to reports, the pop-up includes special experiential booths that recreated scenes from the boy band's famous music videos, such as "Idol," "DNA" and "MIC Drop"; another level housed an augmented reality booth where fans could "dance" with the K-pop group.

Photo opportunities abounded in the space as well: From a garden of inflatable ARMY Bombs (the official BTS light stick) to blown-up versions of the boys' newly released Mattel figurines, fans were delighted with the highly Instagrammable surrounds.

Read

The 2019 PCAs Nominations Are In! Check Out the Group & Collaborations Nominees Including Jonas Brothers & BTS!

House of BTS

Courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

A photo booth station for fans to interact with

House of BTS

Courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

Fans checking it out

House of BTS

Courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

An immersive set recreating one of BTS' music videos

Article continues below

House of BTS

Courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

A replica of the bus stop from BTS' “Spring Day” music video

House of BTS

Courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

The merchandise shop, which sells exclusive products for the pop-up

What's more, the BTS boys made a special visit to the pop-up themselves later in the week. RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga and V wandered around the pop-up and later uploaded candid photos of themselves on their official social media page.

The BTS Pop Up: House of BTS will run from 18 October 2019 to 5 January 2020 at34, Gangnam-daero 102-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul. Open daily from 10am to 10pm.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ K-pop , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , BTS , Asia
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.