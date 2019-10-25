WINNER Makes Epic Comeback With Dark Title Track "SOSO": Watch

Popular K-pop boy group WINNER has pushed against the odds that were stacked against them and finally made their comeback with the lead single, "SOSO".

Managed by YG Entertainment, Inner Circles (WINNER's fandom) were worried that the controversies plaguing the talent agency may negatively affect the group. Their last EP, We was released in May 2019 and did incredibly well, selling 129,000 physical copies.

The title track from that EP titled "Ah Yeah" was a breakup song disguised as an upbeat hip-hop banger and peaked at number two on the Gaon Music Charts.

For their latest mini-album, CROSS, that was dropped on 23 October, Jinu, MINO, Seunghoon and Seungyoon flipped a complete 180 with their lead single, "SOSO". Produced by WINNER's Seungyoon and songwriter AiRPLAY, the raw and emotional hip-hop track explores darker themes featuring gritty lyrics written by MINO, Seungyoon and Seunghoon.