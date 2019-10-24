The heart wants what it wants, and Justin Bieber wants Selena Gomez to "be happy."

Earlier this week, Selena released her new song "Lose You to Love Me," which references her on-off relationship with Justin. In the lyrics of the track, Selena, 27, notes that Justin, 25, moved on from her just "two months" after their split. The celeb duo called it quits for the last time in early 2018. Soon after, Bieber rekindled his romance with his now-wife, Hailey Bieber.

Shortly after the release of Selena's "Lose You to Love Me," Hailey, 22, took to her Instagram Story to post a screengrab of her current song of choice, "I'll Kill You" by Summer Walker. While many thought this was Hailey's response to Selena's song about her husband, the model took to social media to clarify that it was not, even calling the speculation "BS."

On Wednesday evening, Selena addressed Hailey's supposed shade while talking to her fans on Instagram Live.