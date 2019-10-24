by Cydney Contreras | Thu., 24 Oct. 2019 3:05 PM
Kanye Westis telling all in his latest interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music Beats 1.
The Jesus Is King artist sat down with the radio host at his new ranch in Wyoming on Tuesday, Oct. 22. Together, the self-proclaimed "greatest artist in existence" and Zane talked about all things music, Kanye's new life in the great outdoors and how Christianity has shaped his view of the world.
And that's just the tip of the iceberg. In total, Ye and Zane talked for nearly three hours, which fans can watch in full when the video hits YouTube on Friday.
Of course, some of the topics they touched on have been brought up in previous conversations. For example, it appears that the rapper hasn't given up on his dream of making it to the White House and shares that he's still in the process of planning his campaign.
To see his statements in their entirety, check out the highlights below!
On Becoming the President of the USA & His Political Beliefs: "Liberals love art, right? And now—I am unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time. It's not even a question at this point. It's just a fact. For the greatest artist in human existence to put a red hat on was God's practical joke to all liberals. Like, nooo, not Kanye! There will be a time when I will be President of the U.S. and I will remember… any founder that didn't have the capacity to understand culturally what we're doing."
On His Spirituality and Relationship With Family: "A smart man has the ability to pivot to say i think something different now. I don't think this because it's the culture. I don't think North should wear crop tops just because I had her wearing a slip dress when she was 2-years-old. I think and feel differently now, now that I'm Christian, now that I'm founder of a 3 billion dollar organization and married for five years."
"What I have learned from five years of marriage is it is the greatest bond. It is God bond to be able have someone that you can call on, someone you can call out, someone call you out, equally yolked, someone to complain to and someone to grow with as we grow and raise our children."
"I started giving myself two curses a day, like it's a video game. People say God doesn't have scorecard, [I] gave myself Christian scorecard. Get on the phone, 'I'm like man they bout to lower my Christian scorecard.'"
On His Feud With Drake: "God is funny. Drake literally lives four blocks down street from me. That shows God has a sense of humor cause we had a rivalry." He later reveals, "You cannot be in service to God and be mad at your brother. I go to Drake's house, walk over there with no security, 'Here's my phone number.' I'm not trying to ring door bell. He might be busy."
Caroline Blumberg/EPA/Shutterstock
"I can't stand with something on my spirit for more than a day. I can't sleep on it. I have to express it. Me and Drake had the disagreement and he refused to talk to me for 6 months. That was so painful because expressing yourself is a form of therapy for people with mental health," he shares.
On Creating Jesus Is King: "This journey of this album, you know, there was times where I was asking people to fast doing the album. I was asking people to... this is gonna be radical what i'm about to say—we can look at it to edit. There were times where I was asking people to not have pre-marital sex while they were working on the edit. I know that's one where The Shade Room gonna be like, 'What you mean don't have pre-marital sex? You better turn that Meg The Stallion on right now.'"
He laughs at his his own joke, before adding, "But seriously there's times where I was, when I went to people that were working on other projects and said, 'Could you just work and focus on this?'"
On Moving to Wyoming: "[Los Angeles] feels a bit cramped for my mind. When you drove here you, you didn't see a lot of extra noise. It was the road, and then just God. When you see all of the billboards, the traffic billboards, and when I say traffic, I'm talking about the billboards are actually sex trafficking, because if a guy is arguing with his girl, or going through something with his wife, and on one side of the street there's a billboard for spirits, which is alcohol, and on the other side it's, 'call this number' or it's a picture of a woman on the billboard and says, 'Come to this strip club.' And he goes and he spends some money just to have someone to sit down and talk to him. And at the end of the night when they close up the club they say how much traffic did we have? So there's all different layers to trafficking."
On His Addiction to Sex: "Like for me Playboy was my gateway into full on pornography addiction. My dad had a Playboy left out at age five and it's affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life. From age five til now, having to kick the habit and it just presents itself in the open like it's ok and I stand up and say, 'No, it's not ok.'"
YouTube
He later added, "I think when people have been addicted to something like, if you ask somebody that's a drug addict it's like you say, 'Are you still addicted?' Well yeah, you turn it off actually. It's like, with God I've been able to beat things that had a full control of me. You know that Playboy that I found when I was 5-years-old was written all over the moment when I was at the MTV awards with the Timberlands, the Balmain jeans, before people was rocking Balmain jeans, and the Hennessy bottle. It's like that was such a script out of a rockstar's life. My mom had passed a year before and I said some people drown themselves in drugs. And I drowned myself in my addiction [to sex]."
"You know, I was't just addicted to sex, I was addicted to inspiration but there's only one…" Zane interjects to ask if his addictions are coping mechanisms, but Kanye answers in a roundabout way, "What I meant by being addicted to inspiration—yeah it could be, the sex could be an inspiration but also just a design image. You know, a jacket that I wanted to design, a car image, a house image. I was addicted to these kind of images that were coming across. You know, there'd be people who say 'architecture is my porn.' People can be addicted to architecture.
A big big addiction is work. Workaholics and what about men and women that say, 'I'm working this job so hard to make a better life for my kids,' and they look up and they hadn't spent their life with their kids?"
On Coping With His Mom's Death: This discussion begins when Zane asks if he allows drugs in the music studio, to which Kanye answers, "Some people have medical conditions where they have to smoke weed. What do I condone on my property specifically? I'm early into the walk. Certain things that haven't been defined completely.
"Never have people doing hard drugs in my studio anyways, no cocaine. No crack. No heroin—pills are friend of heroin, Oxycontin is an opioid."
"I remember having surgery then having painkiller, then after the pain was gone I'd still be popping pills and taking more than one. Feeling it set off was similar thing to when you climax. That shows you how sex is just as much powerful drug as opioid or heroin. When you saw me at the MTV awards, the year after my mom had passed, that was like heroin addict with the needle coming out of my arm. Like, I don't care about living anymore and I just thank God for saving me physically, mentally, spiritually."
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
"I'm at peace. I give it all up to God. "
On Being Hospitalized: "My wife got robbed in Paris. Next thing you know I'm in hospital and I have to wear that for the rest of my life as a badge of honor like, don't treat me like celebrity always remember that I'm human being first."
"One of the things that happened when I went to the hospital is I started reading the Bible. As I started reading the Bible, copying and writing out Bible verses and a person came to house that wasn't a Christian and told me to come over and then 30 minutes later I was in handcuffs headed to the hospital. Now, this person very much well could have saved my life cause when you are in an episode you can jump off a balcony, stab your eye out, you can do a lot of things when you are ramped up like that."
