Adam Devine Is Engaged to Chloe Bridges

Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges are engaged!

The long-time couple shared the happy news with their followers on Thursday afternoon. Adam and Chloe have been together since 2015, and have not been shy about spilling all the sweet details of their relationship. So it only seems fitting that they would let fans in on their plans only a few short days after popping the question.

"She said yes!" Adam wrote alongside a picture of the couple on a with Chloe's engagement ring front and center. "Well actually she said 'ahh Adam' and then kissed me but I'm pretty sure that means YES!" Given the huge smile on Chloe's face, we're gonna say it was a definite yes. In true Adam style, he joked about how small of a role he will play in the actual wedding planning and preparation.