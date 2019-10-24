Sean "Diddy" Combs Is Changing His Name…Again

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., 24 Oct. 2019 1:07 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Sean 'Diddy' Combs

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When it comes to his name, Sean "Diddy" Combsis all love now.

The rapper and producer is changing his name yet again, but this time, it's not his stage name, but his real name. According to legal documents filed at a Los Angeles court this week, he is requesting to have his legal middle name changed, so that instead of being called Sean John Combs, he will be known as Sean Love Combs.

No word on whether the move will lead to a name change for his Sean John apparel line.

Almost two years ago, Diddy declared in a Twitter video, "I decided to change my name again! My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat."

He later said he was joking, adding, "I didn't change my name. It's just part of one of my alter egos. To set the record straight—because I have a lot of press to do the next couple of weeks—you can address me by any of my older names but if you still want to call me Love, you can call me Love baby but I was only playing." 

Photos

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Lori Harvey's Italian Vacation

Diddy went by the stage name Puff Daddy—Puffy for short—when he rose to fame as a rapper in 1997. He changed his alias to P. Diddy in 2001 and dropped the P in 2005.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Sean "Diddy" Combs , Music , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.